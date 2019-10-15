Home
Motorcyclist injured in freeway crash

TALENT, Ore. — Police were investigating a motorcycle crash on Interstate 5 at the northbound offramp in Talent.

Oregon State Police said a motorcyclist struck a road sign Monday night and was sent to the hospital with unknown injuries. OSP said the cause of the crash is still unknown.

