Mount Ashland’s 2022-2023 season breaks records

MT. ASHLAND, Ore. – Mount Ashland’s parking lot was full Sunday for the last day of its 2022 – 2023 season.

The snowpack this year was a big improvement over last year. As a result, the mountain was able to extend its season by two weekends. This year ended almost a whole month later than last year.

Mountain Officials said this year was their 5th snowiest on record, making the decision to extend this year’s season an easy one.

“To add those two bonus weekends have been really fun and something that we are very happy that we can do for the community and for the mountain in general to get all of this snow we might as well use it so why not add two weekends,” said Abigail Coombs, Marketing Coordinator at Mt. Ashland.

This year wasn’t just notable for the amount of snow, but it also broke the skier visit record. Mount Ashland’s General Manager, Andrew Gast, said around 128,000 people visited the mountain this season, breaking the previous record by a whopping 22,000 guests. In Gast’s first year as General Manager, he said the year couldn’t have gone much better. “I mean it’s been just a fantastic year, right out the gate the community came out to support us, weekend after weekend when it was windy and snowy and raining, we still had people come out,” said Gast. Gast said a standout from this year has been the night skiing. Mount Ashland plans to expand their night skiing options, adding Saturday night skiing in their next season. Gast said they are launching a Summer Operations Plan starting Memorial Day weekend. Opening the lodge every Saturday and Sunday, inviting people back for more adventures on the mountain during the offseason.

