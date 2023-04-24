Business offering alternative medicine opens in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – A business in Medford is offering a different and wide range of holistic practices to the Rogue Valley.

Holistic Path for Wellness was started by Susan Roberts late last year.

She said she decided to start the business after a medical emergency required her to undergo two years of surgeries.

During that time, Roberts claims sound therapy and Reflexology helped her during the recovery process and she wanted to make those practices more accessible locally.

Holistic Path is made up of practitioners like massage therapists and Reflexologists among others.

Roberts said the practitioners keep most of their profits, only paying her rent for the space.

“I didn’t open this to make a whole lot of money I opened this to provide a service, because what I received during my illness, I want to give it back to my community, I wanted to make these things available to the community,” said Roberts.

Holistic Path is having an open house next month where people can see all they have to offer.

The event is happening from May 20th, from 11 am to 5 pm, and May 21st from 11 am to 4 pm at 3132 State Street in Medford.

