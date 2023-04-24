NMHS Cheer alum wins back-to-back national titles

Posted by Ethan McReynolds April 23, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore. – A North Medford Cheer alumni has won back-to-back NCAA National Championships.

After competing on North Medford’s Varsity Cheer team all four years, Ally Ryan has gone on to cheer competitively at the college level at Davenport University in Michigan.

There, she has won back-to-back national titles in the Advanced All-Girl Division II competition.

Ryan said that she has been cheering for 18 years, and competing on the national stage has always been a dream of hers.

“It’s like a pinch me moment, and I think that was definitely last year winning and this year winning I was like wow I have really accomplished some of my dreams,” Ryan said.

Ryan said that she is thankful to her family and all of her coaches throughout her career for their help and support.

Ethan McReynolds
