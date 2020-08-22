Moving to Southern Oregon during a pandemic

MEDFORD, Ore. – Right now moving cities may not ideal, but, for some, it’s a reality. Lisa Stadtmiller is 23 years-old, all of those years have been spent in Las Vegas, NV.
“I’ve been wanting to leave Las Vegas for a very long time. And so I’m so excited to be able to meet new people and be in a new atmosphere,” said Stadtmiller.
Always wanting to explore what’s outside her hometown she decided to move to a totally different valley, the Rogue Valley.
“I just kind of have been waiting for my opportunity and my chance to leave Vegas. Branch out and experience some place new,” said Stadtmiller.
Like many people, Stadtmiller was laid off from her event planning job last month, struggling to find other options.
“A job position opened up in Medford. So [I thought] I’ll apply to this event planning job, just putting it out there just to see what happens,” said Stadtmiller.
Within one week she got the job. Now she has two weeks to pack up her life in Las Vegas and move to Southern Oregon.
“I don’t have all the details worked out yet, but I have to soon since I’m moving so soon,” said Stadtmiller.
As if moving isn’t stressful enough, Stadtmiller says she’s keeping coronavirus in mind.
“It’s definitely crazy and it’s gonna be different because we can’t just do whatever we want, stop where ever we want. We have to be really careful about it,” said Stadtmiller.
Despite all the stressors, Stadtmiller says it will be well worth it.
