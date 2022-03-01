MPD says juvenile girl is in custody after double stabbing downtown

MEDFORD, Ore. —Two people were sent to the hospital last night after a pair of stabbings, near the greenway in downtown Medford.

Police say the suspect, who is a minor, and the victims are all women.

The stabbings happened right here, near the 9th street footbridge, next to Bear Creek. We’re just across Riverside from the Medford library. MPD says it’s a location they respond to frequently. 9:22, Sunday night. That’s when Medford Police received a call for an assault with a weapon.

“When officers arrived, they did find a female subject who had been stabbed,” said MPD Lieutenant Kerry Curtis.

It happened by the 9th street footbridge, on the east side of Bear Creek, under the I-5 overpass. During the investigation, MPD identified another victim who had also been stabbed. MPD says the first victim stayed on the scene, the other left on foot and was found by 10th Street and Riverside.

“The first person received an injury to her arm, the second person to her leg, both were transported to Medford area hospitals where they received treatment,” said Lieutenant Curtis.

Lieutenant Curtis says the suspect is an underage girl. The victims were both minor girls as well.

“We know there was some sort of altercation, we don’t know what exactly it was over but it ultimately led to the assault,” said Lieutenant Curtis.

Although this area is a hot spot for crime, Lieutenant Curtis doesn’t believe it to be a random attack, since the females likely knew each other. MPD tells us the two victims have since been released from the hospital.

The female suspect was taken to the juvenile detention facility where she is facing assault charges.