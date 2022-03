TRAIL, Ore. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 17-year old boy for his involvement in the death of another teen.

JCSO says another 17-year-old boy was shot in the head at a home on the 600 block of Netherlands Road in Trail.

It happened December 26, 2021.

The boy was arraigned this morning on charges of Manslaughter in the Second Degree in Jackson County Circuit Court’s Juvenile Division.

No other details were provided.