MPD says most school zones will be enforced this summer

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford Police Department is reminding you that some school zones will be enforced this summer.
Summer classes will be held Monday through Thursday starting June 14th and ending on August 12th for most Medford schools.
Drivers need to be aware that school zones adjacent to the listed schools will be enforced.
MPD wants to remind the public that fines for speed violations increase significantly when they are within a designated school zone.
You can find a complete list of the schools with summer learning happening below:
- Abraham Lincoln Elementary
- Hoover Elementary
- Howard Elementary
- Jackson Elementary
- Jefferson Elementary
- Roosevelt Elementary
- McLoughlin Middle School
- Central High School
- North Medford High School
- South Medford High School
The Kids Unlimited Academy on Riverside Ave. starts holding classes first on June 14th and classes will continue into the fall school year.
