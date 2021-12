ASHLAND, Ore. — Due to extreme weather in the forecast, the city of Ashland is opening an emergency inclement weather shelter.

The city says it will be open Tuesday through Friday at the Grove, at 1195 E. Main Street. The overnight shelter will be open from 7 p.m. until 7:30 a.m. each day.

It says to bring your own bedding, as this is a ‘no frills shelter.’ Social distancing will be enforced and masks will be required.