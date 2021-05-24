Home
MSD hosting Workforce Job Fair for its students

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Medford School District is providing job opportunities to its high school students and future graduates.

MSD is hosting Workforce Job Fairs for both North and South Medford High Schools.

Students 16 and older are invited.

The first fair is at South Medford High on Tuesday at 3:30.

The second fair is at North Medford High on Thursday at 4.

MSD says the job fair is being hosted in collaboration with ‘Rogue Workforce’ and ‘Worksource Rogue Valley’.

Jobs available are in the health care, construction, diesel mechanic, child care, and technology industries.

