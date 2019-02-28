Mt. Ashland back open after feet of snowfall

Jackson County, Ore — A year ago Mt. Ashland barely opened due to a lack of snow.
This year the mountain had to briefly close because of too much powder!
Volunteers and Mt. Ashland crews spent the last 2 days digging out after several feet of snow fell over the last week.
Today, despite some delays on the higher lifts, hundreds took to the slopes to shred the fresh powder.
Some of them for the first time.
“We just feel so blessed because we know we’ve been having a lack of water up here so it’s been wonderful to get the school groups up here after a couple of years of hiatus,” said Brad Bennett, a visitor on the mountain.
Yesterday the ski patrol closed the mountain to uphill traffic to perform avalanche control.
