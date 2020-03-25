Mt. Ashland closes for the season

MT. ASHLAND, Ore. – Mt. Ashland Ski Area closed early, due to the coronavirus pandemic, laying off nearly one hundred employees.
Typically during this spring break week, the area is busy with skiers and snowboarders getting their last runs in of the season. But earlier this month Mt. Ashland had to close due to a water line issue. Then the season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The general manager of the ski area, Hiram Towle says, “We had every intention of reopening, but called it basically after the guidance came through suggesting we wouldn’t be able to comply running our traditional operation.”
Towle says Mt. Ashland Ski Area had 72 active ski days and saw over 78,000 skier visits this year. He says that’s above average in comparison to the last 5 years.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]