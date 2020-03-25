Home
Pharmacies allowing bulk prescription pick-up

SOUTHERN OREGON – A couple pharmacies in the Rogue Valley are stocking up on items as they’re some of the only businesses to remain open.

Jeff Harrell, owner of West Main Pharmacy in Medford and Grants Pass Pharmacy says he’s seen an increase of people buying up on select items.

He also says people are asking for more than a month supply on their medication.

“Most insurances, the PPMS, have been fairly cooperative in allowing us to wave some signatures on deliveries and also to get 90 day overrides for patients,” Harrell says.

The pharmacy says it will not overfill a prescription without a doctor’s authorization, but they are working to meet everyone’s needs.

