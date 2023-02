MT. ASHLAND, Ore. – Mt. Ashland Ski Area is getting ready for one of its most festive events of the year: Bavarian Night.

It’s the mountain’s 58th year holding the family-friendly event which raises money for its ski patrol.

Bavarian Night will feature live music and entertainment, German food, a beer garden, a raffle, and even fireworks.

Plus, it’s the only Saturday night skiing option all winter.

Bavarian Night kicks off Saturday, February 18 at 3:00 p.m. and runs until 9:00 p.m.