Mt. Ashland surpasses total of visitor expectation with nearly 20 days of operation left in season

MT. ASHLAND, Ore. — High winds and low visibility didn’t keep skiers and snowboarders away from Mount Ashland this weekend.
The ski area surpassed its own expectations with about 80,000 visits so far this season.
The average is around 70,000 and there are still about 20 days left in the season, weather-permitting, of course.
General Manager, Hiram Towle, aid one fast growing activity is uphill travel or back country skiing as people use their skis or snowboards to climb the mountains.
Towle said they have an uphill policy allowing the public to do that and it has dramatically grown during the pandemic.
“It opens up so much more terrain because you don’t just have to go to a place with lift service you can pick a mountain that has snow,” Towle said. “It’s just really important that people get that training so they stay safe in the back country,” Towle added.
The ski area is planning to have its traditional “dummy downhill” in April and themed days during spring break.
Check the mountain’s website for the full schedule.
