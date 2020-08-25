Home
Mt. Shasta K9 gets new set of wheels

 MT. SHASTA, Calif. — Mt. Shasta Police K9 Officer Artie has a new set of wheels.

MSPD said it’s fully souped-up with climate control, a heat alarm system and a door popper that lets Artie be deployed without having to be let out by an officer.

Monday Artie finally got to meet board members of the Arthur R. Dubs Foundation who made the whole K9 program possible with its donation.

It also has a feature called No K9 Left Behind which sounds an alarm if the engine were to stall or the battery dies, Artie can be let out before the system shuts down.

