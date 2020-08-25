Mt. Shasta K9 gets new set of wheels

MSPD said it’s fully souped-up with climate control, a heat alarm system and a door popper that lets Artie be deployed without having to be let out by an officer.
Monday Artie finally got to meet board members of the Arthur R. Dubs Foundation who made the whole K9 program possible with its donation.
It also has a feature called No K9 Left Behind which sounds an alarm if the engine were to stall or the battery dies, Artie can be let out before the system shuts down.
Nicole Costantino is a reporter and weather forecaster for NBC5 News. She comes to us from Phoenix, Arizona where she graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She also received a minor in Meteorology.
Before coming to NBC5 News Nicole was an anchor, weather forecaster and reporter at KAET in Phoenix, AZ. In college, she interned for CBS Evening News in New York City and the NBC4 Investigative Team in Los Angeles.
In her free time, you can find Nicole cheering on her Sun Devils and exploring the Pacific Northwest. Feel free to send story ideas and chocolate chip cookie recipes to her on Facebook (@NicoleCostantino) or Twitter (@NicCostantino).