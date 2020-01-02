Home
Multiple DUII arrests made after NYE

MEDFORD, Ore. — Despite the risks that come with driving under the influence, some still got behind the wheel after ringing in the new year.

While the official number of DUIIs are not in yet, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there were multiple arrests.

Agencies across the region were out in full force patrolling the roads last night. The sheriff’s office said they receive a high number of calls every year between New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day about possibly intoxicated drivers.

