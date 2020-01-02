New Year’s resolutions increase gym traffic

MEDFORD, Ore. — With the start of the new year, many are making it their New Year’s resolution to hit the gym.
On the first day of 2020, many gyms in the area said they’ve already seen an increase in traffic. Some gym-goers say it can be hard to get in the routine of working out, but it’s important to stay consistent.
“Just don’t be intimidated I guess and just stick to your New Year’s resolution,” Sean Gluck, gym member, said.
“Get up and do it and just not let yourself, your mind, you know. You get defeated here first, you know. Just get up and be active and just do it,” Michael Johnson, gym member, said.
According to a study from the University of Southern California, fewer than 1 in 10 people stick to their New Year’s resolutions. The study suggests keeping the goals simple and realistic and telling friends and family to hold you accountable.
