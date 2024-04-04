NBC5 team takes home four Oregon Association of Broadcasters awards

MEDFORD, Ore. — Four of our own are receiving high accolades from the Oregon Association of Broadcasters, including former News Director Craig Smullin.

The Oregon Association of Broadcasters, customarily known as the OAB, is a member supported trade association representing the management of radio and television stations in the state of Oregon.

Anchor and former News Director Craig Smullin was joined by IT Specialist Lee Graber and Senior Editor of Pilot Rock Productions Pete Bedell who all received the James Boyd Broadcast Heritage Award for 2023.

This award honors an individual who is currently working in the Radio and/or Television industry in Oregon in a role other than general manager or ownership, and although may not currently be in the broadcast business, did work in any capacity in Oregon Broadcasting for a minimum of 10 years.

Meanwhile Broadcaster of the Year Award for 2023 went to Kingsley Kelley, Vice President of Digital Strategies.

Any broadcaster who is, or has been, employed in the broadcasting industry in Oregon, and who has been so for a minimum of fifteen years, and who has made a significant and lasting contribution to Oregon broadcasting by virtue of a single achievement or continuing service on behalf of the industry, shall be eligible to receive the annual OAB “Broadcaster of the Year”

Congratulations to all of our Awardees.

