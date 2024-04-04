Siskiyou County Sheriff searching for woman missing since 2022

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ca. — The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to located a woman missing from the Yreka area since 2022. Police say 37-year-old Kristina Andria Hayward was reported missing Thursday by her sister who hasn’t seen or heard from Kristina in two years.

Kristina has blonde hair and blue eyes, she is 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 95 pounds. She also has a small rainbow tattoo on her sternum.

Her last know location was Yreka, specifically at Fairchild Medical Center where she was treated for a non-life threatening illness. Hayward has lived a transient lifestyle over the past 15 years in and around Yreka. Police say she has a history of drug abuse and mental health issues.

Anyone who has seen Kristina or knows where she might be is encouraged to call the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.