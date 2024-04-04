Woman suspected of starting Medford house fire indicted on multiple charges

MEDFORD, Ore. — 31-year-old Candice Hastings was indicted Thursday on several charges including Arson and Aggravated Animal Abuse, both in the first degree. The charges stem from a house fire on Narregan Avenue in west Medford that Hastings allegedly started.

The fire, which completely destroyed a home on the 800 block of Narregan Avenue, also killed two guinea pigs.

The Jackson County District Attorney will be handling the case.

Hastings was also indicted on Animal Abuse in the First Degree, Criminal Mischief in the First Degree, and Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

