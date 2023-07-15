Rebuilding Talent Mobile Estates

TALENT, Ore. – The Coalición Fortaleza hosted an open house for the first two homes built in its effort to rebuild Talent Mobile Estates.

Coalición Fortaleza is welcoming two families back to Talent, with these two new homes.

The organization welcomed its local partners and community leaders out to the site Friday to celebrate the milestone in their efforts to rebuild Talent Mobile Estates after The Almeda Fire.

The organization said once this space is rebuilt, it will be the first resident-owned community in Southern Oregon.

“We had our neighbors who are currently living here come over and look at the houses and see the big smiles on their faces and hear the excitement of wow this is finally happening. It just makes us know that we are on the right path to continue to bring families home as soon as possible,” said Celines Garcia with Coalición Fortaleza.

Garcia said they plan to replace every home that was lost in the fire. They plan on adding 75 more manufactured homes by next Winter.

