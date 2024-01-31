Coos Bay children’s librarian serves on Newbery Medal committee

Posted by Mollie Smith January 31, 2024

COOS BAY, Ore. – We caught up with the children’s librarian who was part of a national award committee this year. Jennifer Knight is the youth services librarian at Coos Bay Public Library and has been involved with the American Library Association since 2009.

The organization honors books and other outstanding materials for kids and teens, one of the honors being the prestigious Newbery Medal. The Newbery Committee seeks to select the most distinguished book in children’s literature for the preceding year.

Knight served on the Newbery Committee for 2023, along with 14 others, reading hundreds of books over the course of the year to choose winners.

“We were very blessed this year in that we had an extremely strong year of children’s literature, so it was a super difficult decision,” Knight said.

This year’s medal was awarded to author Dave Eggers for his book “The Eyes and the Impossible.” Five other authors also received special honors.

Knight said that she hopes people continue to find magic at the library and that people will come visit her at the Coos Bay Library.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Mollie Smith
View More Posts
Mollie Smith co-anchors NBC5 News at Sunrise. Mollie is a Southern California native and graduated from California State University, San Marcos with a degree in Communication. Her passion for broadcasting started in high school as an anchor for her school newscast. While in college, she was a Broadcast Intern for the Athletics Department and a Sports Announcer. Her first job after graduation was announcing for the University of Washington and Seattle University. In 2021, Mollie moved to Southern Oregon to anchor and report for KTVL News10 until the news department was eliminated. In her free time, Mollie loves hiking and camping with her fiancé, Sean and her dog, Kysa. She’s a big sports fan and passionate supporter of the Los Angeles Angels. (Boo, Dodgers!)
Anchor
Skip to content