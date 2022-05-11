New course allows Phoenix-Talent SD students to give back to Almeda Fire victims

SOUTHERN OREGON, —Students at the Phoenix Talent School District are getting their hands dirty while giving back to the community at the same time. The Phoenix Talent Rising Academy, the district’s online school, added a new elective for the school year.

In the once-a-week course, the middle school students are now able to build bed frames for families that lost their homes in the Almeda Fire. It’s partnering with Talent Maker City, and its Rise Up & Rebuild Program, to make it happen. The non-profit, maker space, provides educational programming to help build up the community.

“Especially students who have been so impacted by the wildfires here and the pandemic and to be able to reach them in such a unique and special way,” said Talent Maker City Executive Director, Alli French.

“With this particular program they can go in and do something constructive and giving that they can walk away and just go wow, look what we did,” said Heather Ayers-Flood with the Phoenix-Talent Rising Academy.

The district says, as of last week, the kids have already made 8 beds. Next, they’ll start working on bookcases, picnic tables, benches, and more.