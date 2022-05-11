Ashland HS students make finals in national podcast competition

ASHLAND, Ore. —Ashland High School students are making headlines in a nationwide podcast competition.

Truth to Power is an activism and podcast club at the high school. The group has been participating in the NPR Podcast Challenge for the last few years. It’s a national student podcast challenge to share unique stories.

For the last two years the Ashland students have received recognition for their podcast, this year, they are finalists! The podcast focuses on climate change, capturing teenagers’ responses about the future of the world we live in.

“They do amazing work all the time, this kind of recognition is a really big deal and I just feel really grateful to be involved and have such impassioned people by my side,” said Shane Abrams, faculty advisor of the Truth to Power club.

“It’s nice to see all the hard work get recognized which is really awesome,” said student, Anaya Moore.

Abrams says there were 2500 entries, with 15 finalists. He anticipates NPR will pick a winner at the end of the month.