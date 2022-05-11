Ashland HS students make finals in national podcast competition

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King May 10, 2022

ASHLAND, Ore. —Ashland High School students are making headlines in a nationwide podcast competition.

Truth to Power is an activism and podcast club at the high school. The group has been participating in the NPR Podcast Challenge for the last few years. It’s a national student podcast challenge to share unique stories.

For the last two years the Ashland students have received recognition for their podcast, this year, they are finalists! The podcast focuses on climate change, capturing teenagers’ responses about the future of the world we live in.

“They do amazing work all the time, this kind of recognition is a really big deal and I just feel really grateful to be involved and have such impassioned people by my side,” said Shane Abrams, faculty advisor of the Truth to Power club.

“It’s nice to see all the hard work get recognized which is really awesome,” said student, Anaya Moore.

Abrams says there were 2500 entries, with 15 finalists. He anticipates NPR will pick a winner at the end of the month.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Jenna King
Jenna King
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.
Skip to content