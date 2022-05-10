Permits will be required for personal vehicle access to the Columbia River Waterfall Corridor

MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. – Your summer plans at the Columbia Gorge might include a fee this year.

ODOT has a new pilot program that charges for trips in personal vehicles in certain parts of the historic Columbia Gorge Waterfall Corridor and Multnomah Falls.

The “Timed Use Permits” are being implemented in an effort to reduce congestion.

Use permits will be required for personal vehicles to access the areas between May 24 and September 5, 2022. Online permits cost $2 to cover the transaction fee.

Learn more: www.WaterfallCorridorPermits.org