Permits will be required for personal vehicle access to the Columbia River Waterfall Corridor

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff May 10, 2022

MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. – Your summer plans at the Columbia Gorge might include a fee this year.

ODOT has a new pilot program that charges for trips in personal vehicles in certain parts of the historic Columbia Gorge Waterfall Corridor and Multnomah Falls.

The “Timed Use Permits” are being implemented in an effort to reduce congestion.

Use permits will be required for personal vehicles to access the areas between May 24 and September 5, 2022. Online permits cost $2 to cover the transaction fee.

Learn more: www.WaterfallCorridorPermits.org

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Skip to content