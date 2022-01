MEDFORD, —A new COVID-19 PCR testing site opened Friday in Medford.

Curative’s new testing site is located at the old Inn at the Commons. The company says there are no out-of-pocket costs to patients.

Walk-up testing is available, but appointments can also be made ahead of time, by visiting curative.com

After Friday, the site will be open every Monday through Friday from 8 am to 3 pm.