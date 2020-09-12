Pacific Power considers power shut off in Weed, Calif.

WEED, Calif — Pacific Power is considering shutting off power to parts of Weed, California Sunday. It would affect roughly 2,500 customers.
The power company says it’s monitoring weather conditions, before issuing a Public Safety Power Shutoff, or PSPS. It would start late Sunday morning and extend into the early evening.
The PSPS is an effort to mitigate risk of fire weather conditions, which includes extremely low humidity, dry vegetation and sustained winds and gusts.
Customer affected will be notified through phone calls email, and text messages if the PSPS is put in place. For non-emergency questions about the PSPS customers can call Pacific Power at: 1-888-221-7070
