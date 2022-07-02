New facility plans take shape for GP Children’s Advocacy Ctr.

GRANTS PASS, Ore. —A new project is taking shape in Josephine County to build a new facility for the Children’s Advocacy Center. A non-profit called Friends of the Josephine County Children’s Advocacy Center was formed to acquire funds for the building.

The $1.2 million facility will be located on the corner of A and 5th Street, across from Grants Pass City Hall. The project will partly be funded by the American Rescue Plan Act grants. The 4300-square-foot facility will offer interview rooms, medical exams and counseling services.

“It’ll just be one big community environment to help this child or these children through the process and deal with their traumatic events,” said Susan Riell, Friends of Josephine Co. Children’s Advocacy Ctr.

The non-profit just signed the lease for the site with the county. It hopes to break ground in the next 3 months.