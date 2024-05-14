Grants Pass School Board to talk parents rights at meeting on Tuesday

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Grants Pass School Board is making information on parent’s rights more readily available.

Tuesday night, the board will hold it’s second reading and vote on an update to its policy on parental rights.

In accordance with the Every Student Succeeds Act of 2015 (ESSA), parents will be able to request materials and excuse their student from covered activities, detailed in the act.

Parents will also have access to syllabi and reading lists as well as instructions on how to opt in or out of curriculum.

School District Communications Specialist Kristin Hosfelt says the policy brings the district up to date on state and national standards.

“This policy update really aims to have those rights all in one place easy for parents to reference each year,” Hosfelt says.

One right guaranteed by the policy, but not by Oregon law is laid out in article 12. The board will have a minimum of one listening session annually.

It’s been a priority of the school board to just have opportunities outside of a formal board meeting to connect with staff, to connect with parents. To hear their questions, their comments, their concerns and so that was something that they felt should even be added to the policy.

The board will meet Wednesday night at 5 p.m. at the district office board room.

