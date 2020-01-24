New law allows veterans exposed to ‘Agent Orange’ to access benefits

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Navy veterans who served near Vietnam may be eligible for compensation after being exposed to a dangerous herbicide.
Agent Orange was used to clear the jungle in Vietnam between 1961 and 1975. The herbicide can cause health problems ranging from diabetes to cancer.
A new law allows veterans and loved ones to access benefits, such as disability compensation or survivor’s benefits.
“If you had served in and around, to kind of sum it up, stepped foot or were on a ship near Vietnam and you think you may have a disability claim, just come and see us,” Stephen Bobain, Jackson County Veteran Services, said.
If you have questions, call Jackson County Veteran Services: 541-774-8214
