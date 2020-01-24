100% Graduation rate for Lost River High School

Klamath County, Ore. – High School graduation rates are improving in Klamath County.
Lost River High School Principal Jamie Ongman graduated from the school in 1998. “After a short stint over in the Grants Pass area, my family and I moved back over.”
Now back at his alma mater, all 40 of Ongman’s seniors graduated last year – a 100% graduation rate.
“It’s something that is very tough to achieve.” Notes Ongman. “Regardless if you’re 40 kids, or 400 kids.”
Ongman gives credit to the students, the staff, and the community. “It just gives a culmination of desire, hard work, goal setting, and most of it just boils down to effort.”
Principal Ongman believes motivational programs, the ‘Graduation Sensation’ celebration, and college signing ceremonies help inspire students. “It’s been a huge foundational brick in getting kids to develop fifth year plans – what they’re going to do after high school.”
Ongman has high hopes for the class of 2020. “Improving our graduation rates is a goal every single year.”
More than 71% of seniors in the Klamath Falls City School District graduated last year, that’s up about 8% from the previous year.
The Klamath County School District boasts a graduation level of more than 82%.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.