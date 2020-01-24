Home
100% Graduation rate for Lost River High School

100% Graduation rate for Lost River High School

Regional , , , , , ,

Klamath County, Ore. – High School graduation rates are improving in Klamath County.

Lost River High School Principal Jamie Ongman graduated from the school in 1998.  “After a short stint over in the Grants Pass area, my family and I moved back over.”

Now back at his alma mater, all 40 of Ongman’s seniors graduated last year – a 100% graduation rate.

“It’s something that is very tough to achieve.”  Notes Ongman.  “Regardless if you’re 40 kids, or 400 kids.”

Ongman gives credit to the students, the staff, and the community.  “It just gives a culmination of desire, hard work, goal setting, and most of it just boils down to effort.”

Principal Ongman believes motivational programs, the ‘Graduation Sensation’ celebration, and college signing ceremonies help inspire students.  “It’s been a huge foundational brick in getting kids to develop fifth year plans – what they’re going to do after high school.”

Ongman has high hopes for the class of 2020.  “Improving our graduation rates is a goal every single year.”

More than 71% of seniors in the Klamath Falls City School District graduated last year, that’s up about 8% from the previous year.

The Klamath County School District boasts a graduation level of more than 82%.

 

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »