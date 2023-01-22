Craterian hosts free families symphony

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Craterian hosted a free symphony on January 21st for families, as a part of the Jackson County Library’s Rogue Reads program.

The Rogue Valley Symphony performed the music alongside a children’s librarian who read from the program’s book “Because”.

The book is about a young girl who saw a symphony and was inspired to become a composer herself.

“We want kids to hear that and to ask. What is my because? Maybe it’s this, but also and equally as important they might just hear the story today and then later in their life think, oh here this is my because moment,” said Brystan Strong, Youth Services Coordinator for Jackson County Library.

Some lucky kids in the audience didn’t just get to hear the music that inspired the main character to become a musician.

They also got the chance to step up on stage and learn to conduct the orchestra themselves.

Organizers say they had a good turn out and it was incredibly satisfying to see all their hard work pay off.

The Rogue Reads program is hosted every Winter. If your kid wants to join in on the fun next year, you can visit the Jackson County Library’s website.