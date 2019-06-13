Home
New ODF hires train for fire season

 CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — The newest recruits of the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Southwest District got their hands dirty Thursday.

Over a dozen rookie firefighters got to step out of the classroom and into their gear for hands-on training.

“When they leave here, they have an idea of what to expect and how to do it when we get on the line,” said ODF Forest Officer Mike Fillis.

Fillis, who started firefighting in 1999, is now one of the lead instructors of the ODF Southwest District’s newest hires.

“Basically showing them what hard work looks like out there in the field,” Fillis said.

“We all have to work together,” said first-timer Ryan Rudd, “cooperation is key.”

“All the students are great,” Fillis said, “listening up, paying attention, focusing on safety and situational awareness.”

Fillis said it’s at the end of the training that makes all the hard work worth it.

“After the classes and stuff are over and we get out in the field and we get to see them succeed,” Fillis said, “that’s rewarding.”

“We had a lot more fun than I thought we’d have,” said Rudd, “there were a lot of stories being tossed around.”

Firefighters from Grants Pass and the Bureau of Land Management were at the training Thursday. They’ll finish up their training next week.

