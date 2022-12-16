New owners looking to revamp Applegate River Lodge

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. —Change is coming to the Applegate community. The Applegate River Lodge is now under new ownership. The new owners say they are looking to put a fresh coat of paint on the place, while still restoring its charm.

Meet Anna and Mike Eastman. The two are longtime Rogue Valley residents.

“We have this place in our back yard, its 20 minutes away, it’s incredible so to be able to be part of that, to provide this experience to people something we would enjoy going to ourselves its a passion project for us,” said Mike Eastman.

Anna fell in love with the Applegate River Lodge when she went to a wedding there 20 years ago.

“We just kind of fell in love with the idea of everything it could be and so much potential and the beauty of the Applegate in general and the fact that there are so many wineries around and everything we could build off of that,” said Anna Eastman.

Joanna Davis and her family owned the lodge for the last 30 years but decided to sell and focus on other things like travel.

Now the Eastman’s are rebranding the lodge, along with Anna’s brother, Kelley Beck. They’ve chosen to rename it “The Lindsay” inspired by Lindsay Applegate, a pioneer of the Applegate Trail. They plan to revamp the lodge and restaurant this winter.

“Replacing the floors in here, upgrading the rooms a little bit and for the restaurant, we have chef we’ve hired and he’s going to be revamping the menu, revamping the level of service there with us, we’re redoing the bar as well,” said Mike Eastman.

The owners aim to create a refined and welcoming gathering place for locals and visitors to enjoy the Applegate’s renowned wine country. They also hope to keep some of the same longstanding traditions in place like weddings, live music, and lodge gatherings.

“The backdrop is obviously incredible so I think with some new life and new energy this place has a high potential and we’re just excited to see where we can take it,” said Kelley Beck.

The lodge is fully open for events and for people to stay, and the restaurant will open in February.

To learn more visit applegateriverlodge.com