New park proposed and old park revamp in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Outside of the opening of the Rogue X, Medford’s Parks and Recreation department are still keeping busy.

The department tells us that one park is getting a revamp and a new park is also being proposed.

Howard school park in West Medford, along Mace Road, has been on the renovations list for several years but was delayed due to the pandemic.

Finally, it is receiving a $1.6 million rebuild this year.

And a park is also being proposed for a new neighborhood that isn’t built yet in West Medford, which Parks and Rec. staff say is ideal for creating parks.

Parks and Recreation Facilities director, Rich Rosenthal said,

“As the city grows, whatever city it is, you have to think about where parks go because if you don’t think about those things, once houses are built, it’s hard to find land.”

The new park, named Addysen Park, will be a collaboration between the city and Terry Buntin Construction Incorporated.

It will be a roughly 9-acre park, with plans for a splash pad, dog park, pickle ball courts and more.

