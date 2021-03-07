First Ice Fishing Jamboree ‘just the beginning’ for Ashland artist

“They always made sure I had fishing gear and fishing poles. And to be able to pass that on, is the legacy of what my grandparents left behind. Its a seed in my garden to grow something to give to others,” said Fischer.
On Saturday, he hosted an ice fishing jamboree on fish lake to give away free fishing gear to kids. Its the first of its kind in Southern Oregon, but Fischer says it wont be the last. He said, “I want to do a fishing adventure every month to take fishermen around all the lakes of Southern Oregon. The attraction will be more towards adults and kids will get the experience of getting some free gear and they’ll also get the opportunity to catch some fish.”
Southern Oregon residents, young and old, attended the jamboree.
One Ashland resident says the event was perfect for her child to get some much needed outdoor experience. “Especially now with the pandemic when a lot of them cant play with their friends and they cant do the social gatherings… Being outside is a great way for them to come out and be active and not be in front of the screen in their houses,” said Ashland resident Lindsay Duret.
Along with giving kids free fishing equipment, Fischer’s foundation focuses on giving everyone knowledge and experience to help conserve Oregon’s lakes. He says protecting the beautiful place we live is crucial. To do that, Fischer says he’s developing eco-friendly fishing equipment, such as bait containers. “I have come in sugarcane fiber containers which are biodegradable in your compost pile in less than three months, I’ve used recycled paper products for my worms instead of Styrofoam and compostable, biodegradable cardboard that I’ll use for another portion of my bait.”
