New Reno-based airline to start serving Medford Oct. 31st

MEDFORD, Ore.- A new Reno-based airline will serve eight West Coast destinations, including Medford.
“aha!” is described as the leisure brand of ExpressJet Airlines. In 2020, regional airline ExpressJet ceased operations, but is now making a comeback.
The company says it seeks top provide travelers in smaller communities with convenient, short, nonstop flights to high-quality destinations. In addition to offering value-priced, nonstop flights, “aha!” says it will soon partner with resorts, casinos and attractions to “bundle” value-priced vacation packages. The name “aha!” stands for “air, hotel, adventure.”
The airline will be based at Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO), and it’s “designed for travelers to enjoy Reno-Tahoe’s regional bounty.”
“aha!” will initially fly from Reno-Tahoe (RNO) to eight destinations:
- Ontario, CA — starts November 4, 2021
- Bakersfield, CA — starts October 25, 2021
- Medford/Ashland, OR — starts October 31, 2021
- Eugene/Springfield, CA — starts November 1, 2021
- Pasco/Tri-Cities, WA — starts October 24, 2021
- Redmond/Bend, OR — starts November 5, 2021
- Eureka/Arcata, CA — starts November 9, 2021
- Fresno, CA — starts November 10, 2021
All of these routes will initially be operated 3x weekly, or at least that’s the plan as of now.
