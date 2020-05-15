Home
New rules as bars, pubs & growler stations reopen for business

Medford, Ore — Phase One reopening also include bars, pubs and growler stations.

At the Copper Plank in East Medford, they’re completely remodeling their pub to follow the state’s guidelines.

That means one door in, one door out limited seating spread out across the pub and new rules for servers behind the bar.

“We’re going to ask people to wait in lines in a different way, and order and receive their beer and pizza in a different way and hoping to respect those around you as you partake in the new way of doing those things,” said owner Cory Maukonen.

Other bars and pubs we spoke with say they’re taking a slow-paced approach, allowing as little as 25% occupancy while adjusting their businesses to the new rules.

