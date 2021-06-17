Home
New transitional housing plan puts Klamath Co. residents on the street

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. —Klamath County is creating new transitional housing for the community. But the move is forcing some people to relocate.

NBC5 news first told you about Klamath County purchasing the Oregon 8 Motel and RV Park back in April. But now the clock is ticking for residents to find another housing option.

Located along Highway 97, the multi-use housing facility has been in the works for months. It will house people who have recently been incarcerated, impacted by wildfires, contracted COVID-19 or veterans who have become homeless.

The county previously said it would work with the residents to find them other housing options. A handful of the people who still live there say they received a 60-day eviction notice Tuesday.

“We’re talking about like 8 to 10 RV spots now of people who have not taken us up on our offer to help them, that have not tried to help themselves, that have no put themselves in line to find some other location even though they have known that eventually, the county is going to develop that,” said Commissioner Minty Morris.

Commissioner Minty Morris says the people still there are receiving help from the county. We’re told the motel facility will start getting used in the next month It’s unclear what the next steps are for the residents in the RV park.

She says they can contact county commissioners or property managers directly for more resources.

