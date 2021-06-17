Home
GP Boys and Girls Club offer free grab and go lunches all summer long

GRANTS PASS, Ore. —The Grants Pass Boys and Girls Club is providing free grab-and-go lunches to kids and teens all summer long!

Breakfast and lunch are available to those 18 and under.

The meals will be available from 11:30 am to 1:pm until August 21st

You can pick up your meal at 203 SE 9th Street in Grants Pass.

