GP Boys and Girls Club offer free grab and go lunches all summer long

GRANTS PASS, Ore. —The Grants Pass Boys and Girls Club is providing free grab-and-go lunches to kids and teens all summer long!
Breakfast and lunch are available to those 18 and under.
The meals will be available from 11:30 am to 1:pm until August 21st
You can pick up your meal at 203 SE 9th Street in Grants Pass.
