New wildfire prevention tool could come to Jackson Co.

JACKSON CO., Ore.– The Jackson County Board of Commissioners discussed fire safety and prevention during it’s weekly meeting today.
Commission Chair Rick Dyer says the county has asked to use AlertWildfire cameras, a wildfire reconnaissance system. The system is a consortium of three nearby universities, including the University of Oregon. Dyer says it would be another tool, adding to the Oregon Department of Forestry’s camera operations.
AlertWildfire says it’s aided firefighting efforts in over 1,500 wildfires in the past 5 years.
NBC5 News reporter Brigham Harris graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in French. Brigham worked for NBC Sports in Europe and California. He also was a sports anchor and producer at BYUtv Sports.
Brigham and his wife are both natives of Ogden, Utah. He enjoys all things sports, outdoor activities and is a major dog enthusiast.