New wildfire prevention tool could come to Jackson Co.

JACKSON CO., Ore.– The Jackson County Board of Commissioners discussed fire safety and prevention during it’s weekly meeting today.

Commission Chair Rick Dyer says the county has asked to use AlertWildfire cameras, a wildfire reconnaissance system. The system is a consortium of three nearby universities, including the University of Oregon. Dyer says it would be another tool, adding to the Oregon Department of Forestry’s camera operations.

AlertWildfire says it’s aided firefighting efforts in over 1,500 wildfires in the past 5 years.

