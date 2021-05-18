Vaccinated Oregonians no longer need to wear masks in most cases, OHA says

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon has released the latest guidelines for wearing masks and physical distancing.
The Oregon Health Authority said on May 18 that people who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to wear a mask indoors in most public settings, as long as vaccination status is checked. In public settings where vaccinations aren’t checked, masks will still be required. Businesses and venues are still free to enforce stricter guidelines.
In addition, masks are no longer required outdoors regardless of vaccination status, but they should still be worn in crowded areas or large gatherings like sporting events.
OHA Director Patrick Allen said, “Masks continue to save lives and protect people who are not vaccinated. However, last week’s announcement from the CDC emphasizes the point that safe and effective vaccines are the very best way to protect people from getting and spreading COVID.” He added, “That’s why it’s safer for life to look more like normal for people who are fully vaccinated. And why people who haven’t had a chance to get vaccinated should do so as soon as they can.”
The new Oregon guidance says:
- Individuals in Oregon are no longer required to wear a face mask or physically distance, whether indoors or outdoors, two weeks after their final COVID-19 vaccination dose. A “fully vaccinated individual” is a person who has received both doses of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine or one dose of a single-dose vaccine and at least 14 days have passed since the individual’s final dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
- However, fully vaccinated individuals are required to continue wearing a mask and observe physical distancing on public transportation and in schools, hospitals and clinics, homeless shelters, youth and adult correctional facilities and long-term care facilities.
- Businesses, employers and faith institutions can choose to no longer require masks and physical distancing for fully vaccinated individuals or continue to require masks and physical distancing in their locations for all individuals, regardless of vaccination status.
- If a business, employer or faith institution chooses to no longer require masks and physical distancing, the business, employer or faith institution must require visitors to show proof of vaccination and review the proof of vaccination. In that case, a business would need to have a policy for checking the vaccination status of customers and employees if they are not wearing masks. Fully vaccinated individuals would need to provide proof they’d been vaccinated if they want to remove face coverings and not observe physical distancing guidelines.
More information can be found at https://covidvaccine.oregon.gov/