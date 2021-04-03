Siskiyou Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death of missing Oroville woman

SISKIYOU CO., Cali. – Last Sunday, a hiker reported to the Siskiyou Co. Sheriff’s Office that a deceased person was located in U.S. Forest Service land near US Route 97 and Juniper Terrace. SCSO Detectives, USFS Law Enforcement Officers, California Highway Patrol Officers, and personnel from the Department of Justice responded to the location. The deceased person was female and was located in a remote area off the roadway, and she appeared to have been there for an extended period of time.
Thursday, there was an autopsy of the female. The deceased person was identified as Tatiana Dugger, age 19, of Oroville, Cali. Dugger’s family reported her missing from the Oakland, Cali. area on January 9, 2021.
Law enforcement said this is an ongoing investigation. No further information about Dugger’s death will be released.
If you have any information that may be relevant to this investigation, Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office asks you to call the 24-hour dispatch center at (530) 841-2900.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]
Leave a Comment: