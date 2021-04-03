Home
Siskiyou Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death of missing Oroville woman

SISKIYOU CO., Cali. – Last Sunday, a hiker reported to the Siskiyou Co. Sheriff’s Office that a deceased person was located in U.S. Forest Service land near US Route 97 and Juniper Terrace. SCSO Detectives, USFS Law Enforcement Officers, California Highway Patrol Officers, and personnel from the Department of Justice responded to the location. The deceased person was female and was located in a remote area off the roadway, and she appeared to have been there for an extended period of time.
Thursday, there was an autopsy of the female. The deceased person was identified as Tatiana Dugger, age 19, of Oroville, Cali. Dugger’s family reported her missing from the Oakland, Cali. area on January 9, 2021.
Law enforcement said this is an ongoing investigation. No further information about Dugger’s death will be released.
If you have any information that may be relevant to this investigation, Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office asks you to call the 24-hour dispatch center at (530) 841-2900.

