Texas woman dies after being being hit by celebratory gunfire, authorities believe

HOUSTON, Texas (KPRC) – A woman was killed in a New Year celebration in Houston.
According to officials, a family was out in the front yard lighting fireworks when Philippa Ashford said that she thought she had been shot.
Investigators say the 61-year-old had been shot in the neck.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies believe the bullet that hit Ashford was celebratory gunfire.
John Babineaux, Philippa’s neighbor & retired police officer, said, “Firecrackers are dangerous as they are, but that should be enough with just the firecrackers. You got to worry about that, the explosive of that. But you shouldn’t have to worry about stray bullets coming down and hitting you, but it happens all of the time.”
Investigators are working to determine who fired the gunshot.
They believe it came from outside the family’s immediate neighborhood.