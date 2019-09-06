Next steps for new sports park in West Medford

Medford, Ore — The City of Medford is one step closer to turning 60 acres of land in West Medford into a sports park.
The Wes Howard Memorial Sports park has mostly sat vacant since it’s donation to a non-profit in 2003.
The property was within Medford’s growth boundary but not in city limits.
Medford Parks & Rec Director Rich Rosenthal – who also sits on the sports park’s non-profit board says.
That made developing the land extremely difficult.
That is until Thursday when the city voted to annex the park.
“There’s a much higher likelihood that the city of Medford can partner with the non-profit board of directors in development plans for the property,” said Rosenthal.
Future plans may include more soccer fields, an indoor recreation area and a neighborhood park.
Rosenthal says it’s also a candidate for hosting a new city swimming pool but those plans are not currently in the works.
