Night to Shine event set to take place February 9th

MEDFORD, Ore – Many kids across the world are getting ready for an early prom night. Night to Shine is a national prom experience for kids with physical and mental disabilities. Sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, this complimentary event is hosted by local churches around the world. Its goal is to give people with special needs a star-studded V.I.P prom experience. Night to Shine has two Southern Oregon locations: Medford and Klamath Falls. All events will take place this Friday, February 9th from 6 to 9 pm. See all their locations and register by visiting their website.

