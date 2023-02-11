Night to Shine, prom night for people with special needs

MEDFORD, Ore. – Grace Point Fellowship and Inclusion Works, hosted a special prom night for people with special needs.

The night was full of celebration at the Night to Shine event, which gave nearly 200 guests a prom experience they will always remember.

The guests arrived by limousine and were greeted by a red carpet and a crowd of paparazzi, on their way to the dance floor.

“There are so many incredible people here, watching the excitement and the joy on the faces of our volunteers and our guests that are with us this evening, seeing the red carpet roll out with the limousine rides as they get to have a full-on prom experience has been so encouraging,” said Josh Davis, Lead Pastor at Grace Point Fellowship.

Friends and family crowded around, to make memories they won’t forget, and for some, this was their first time experiencing anything like this. Night to Shine is a worldwide movement, sponsored by the Tim Tebow foundation.

It aims to change how cultures embrace people with disabilities, and celebrates people with special needs, letting them know they are valued and loved.