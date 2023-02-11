Oregon Lottery expecting people to bet big on the Super Bowl

MEDFORD, Ore. – Betting on sports in Oregon has only been around since 2019.

As the Super Bowl approaches, the American Gaming Association said a record 50 million Americans are expected bet on this year’s big game.

And unlike most football games, there are unique items, like prop bets, people can wager on.

“You can bet on anything from what color Gatorade will be poured on the head of the winning coach at the end of the game, to will the coin toss be heads of tails,” Oregon Lottery spokesperson Melanie Mesaros said.

Last year, the Oregon Lottery said Oregonians placed 245,000 bets on the big game, with a value of $4.5 million.

Generating almost a million dollars for the state, just on the one game.

“The Super Bowl is the biggest event for sports betting of the year. And it is a significant revenue as far as our sports betting portfolio goes,” Mesaros said.

According to the Oregon Lottery, they see an uptick in new registrations because of the Super Bowl on DraftKings, an online sportsbook they partner with.

Betting can have some consequences, which is why the Oregon Lottery is asking people to gamble responsibility.

Shawn Martinez, who is the Josephine County Prevention and Treatment Services manager, said people should gamble with a certain mindset.

“If people are choosing to gamble they should do it for entertainment,” she said. “They should plan to lose and that lost should be counted toward their entertainment cost.”

The Oregon Lottery said it funds gambling treatment for yourself or anyone you know, for free.

But knowing the signs for addition beforehand are key.

“It’s being aware,” Martinez said. “Know the signs. Are people betting more than they can afford. Are they borrowing to bet? Mood changes.”

If you are concerned about yourself or someone else’s gambling, you can visit OPGR.org or call 1-877-My-Limit.