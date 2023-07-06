NMHS hosts second annual Rogue Valley All-Star and Alumni basketball game

MEDFORD, OREGON — The second annual Rogue Valley All-Star and Alumni basketball games are tomorrow!

The games are played back-to-back at North Medford High School.

The girls’ all-star game kicks off the night at 5 followed by the boys’ game at 6:30.

Then, North and South Medford alumni will go head-to-head at 8 o’clock.

Jackson county commissioner Rick Dyer one of the event’s organizers said the alumni game is a new addition to the second annual event, featuring players as far back as the class of 2016.

“A lot of folks remember them playing back in the day and this gives them an opportunity to get out there play again in an environment that has good competition, and a little exposure,” Dyer said. “We find out what they’re doing with their lives since basketball.”

Dyer said for future years, he’s been in contact with college coaches, so kids can possibly play at the next level and continue their education.

Admission is $5 and the money will benefit Manny’s basketball leagues.

All the games will be streamed live by Table Rock Sports.

